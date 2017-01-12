Summary: IT firms are investing into development and products
ABRA Software will offer the new version of ERP ABRA Gen and the Business Intelligence module fully integrated into ERP ABRA Gen in 2017. EDITEL CZ acquired tens of new corporate clients in 2016 and plans to exceed the limit of 100 new clients in 2017 and 2018. The firm will continue to focus on B2B process integration in connection with EDI communication. Konica Minolta Business Solutions Czech plans to develop its offer of IT services and documents management and infrastructure solutions. The company will offer a new product for small and medium enterprises in H2 2017. 3Dwiser will boost its partner network in Slovakia and Hungary. The company will invest into the expansion of the portfolio of professional technologies for additive production and will focus on new segments, such as dental medicine and/or jewellery. LG Electronics CZ will develop the UHD segment and will focus on monitors for healthcare, surgery and gaming monitors. LG will also offer LED projectors in the Czech Republic. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.
