AČSS: Construction savings institutions lend CZK 50.6bn
The number of contracts newly closed in 2016 increased by 3% y/y to nearly 474,000. The volume of loans reached the value of CZK 50.6bn (+3%). The information was provided by the Association of Czech Construction Savings Institutions (AČSS). According to the association, this was the highest value in last six years and the first time since 2011, when the institutions lent over CZK 50bn.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.11
USD 1 = CZK 25.30
PX
928.89 +0.10%
DAX 11521.04 -1.07%
N100 933.34 %
DOW 19891.00 -0.32%
NASDAQ 5547.49 -0.29%
What's up Prague - WUPP#4
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #4 (09.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.