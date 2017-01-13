Friday, 13 January 2017

AČSS: Construction savings institutions lend CZK 50.6bn

CIA News |
13 January 2017

The number of contracts newly closed in 2016 increased by 3% y/y to nearly 474,000. The volume of loans reached the value of CZK 50.6bn (+3%). The information was provided by the Association of Czech Construction Savings Institutions (AČSS). According to the association, this was the highest value in last six years and the first time since 2011, when the institutions lent over CZK 50bn.