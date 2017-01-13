ANO deputy group's head hospitalised after collapse
Prague, Jan 12 (CTK) - Jaroslav Faltynek, 54, head of the Czech government ANO movement's deputy group, suffered a collapse in the Chamber of Deputies and he was taken to hospital on Thursday, ANO MPs's deputy head Bronislav Schwarz has confirmed to CTK.
He ascribed Faltynek's health troubles to his total exhaustion.
Faltynek is treated by hospital doctors now. However, he is supposed to be all right, Schwarz added.
