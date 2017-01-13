Friday, 13 January 2017

ANO deputy group's head hospitalised after collapse

13 January 2017

Prague, Jan 12 (CTK) - Jaroslav Faltynek, 54, head of the Czech government ANO movement's deputy group, suffered a collapse in the Chamber of Deputies and he was taken to hospital on Thursday, ANO MPs's deputy head Bronislav Schwarz has confirmed to CTK.

He ascribed Faltynek's health troubles to his total exhaustion.

Faltynek is treated by hospital doctors now. However, he is supposed to be all right, Schwarz added.

