Friday, 13 January 2017

British volunteer awarded for helping restore Czech heritage

ČTK |
13 January 2017

Prague, Jan 12 (CTK) - British architectural historian Barbara Peacock, who co-founded an organisation helping restore heritage sights in the Czech Republic, has received the Point of Light award from Prime Minister Theresa May for her work, Jiri Sebek, from the British Embassy in Prague, told CTK on Thursday.

Peacock's foundation, the Friends of Czech Heritage, has participated in the reconstruction of the chateaux in Uhercice, south Moravia, and Cerveny Dvur, south Bohemia.

The Points of Light award is annually bestowed on volunteers. The prime minister announces its winner every day with the aim to appreciate their work and support volunteering.

May thanked Peacock, who has been the 656th laureate of this award, for her activities in the Czech Republic in a letter, Sebek said.

"Across the world British volunteers like you are helping to build a better world for everyone. The Point of Light award is a small thank you on behalf of the whole country, in recognition of your exceptional service," May wrote.

Peacock co-founded the Friends of Czech Heritage charity and fund-raising organisation in 2007 to reconstruct and preserve historical buildings, gardens and parks in the Czech Republic.Its patrons are Eva Jiricna, renowned Czech architect and designer working in London and Prague, and British MP Greg Hands.

According to its website, the foundation, in cooperation with local partners, has completed 23 projects of architectonic heritage conservation and it is preparing another seven.

It has also organised 14 working groups, mainly of British volunteers to save Czech heritage sights.

The volunteers spent 400 days working on the reconstruction of the Creveny Dvur chateau, for instance.

Besides, the organisation promotes Czech cultural heritage in Britain.

