Commission agrees on report on disputed police reshuffle
Prague, Jan 12 (CTK) - The Chamber of Deputies commission investigating the disputed Czech police reshuffle agreed on most of the final report on it on Thursday and it will propose some measures to the government, the Chamber of Deputies and state attorneys, commission chairman Pavel Blazek told journalists on Thursday.
The merger of the Squad for Uncovering Organised Crime (UOOZ) with the corruption team into the National Centre against Organised Crime (NCOZ) caused a rift between the two major government parties, the Social Democrats (CSSD) of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and the ANO movement of Finance Minister Andrej Babis last year.
The police reshuffle was given a go-ahead by Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) despite a fierce opposition by Babis, who threatened to leave the government over the issue, but eventually changed his mind.
UOOZ head Robert Slachta resigned in protest against the restructuring. Some of its detectives argue that the reshuffle is designed to harm its work.
The deputies will meet again in a week in order to finalise the report.
They have the time for the final report till the end of January.
Blazek brought the 10-15 page draft final report to the meeting on Thursday. After it, he told journalists that the deputies had agreed on 90 percent of its content and they were about to add the rest next week.
The deputies can propose a resolution for a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, Blazek said.
It is to relate to changes to the legislation and recommendations "how some offices should behave," he added.
Blazek indicated that this could mean the leaks from the files or the question of how the police might inform their superiors about the cases on which they work.
The commission has seven members, with the representation of each of the parties in the parliament. The final report will be public.
