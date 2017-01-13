CZ Loko to deliver additional locomotives to Italy
CZ LOKO will delivery three additional 741.7 series shunting locomotives to Italy. The total no. of locomotives will thus grow to almost 60. The contracts cover also complex servicing of locomotives by subsidiary CZ LOKO Italia. CZ Loko’s business director Jaroslav Plhák has stated that the locomotives will be provided on multi-year rental contracts. Mr. Plhák has added that before Christmas the company entered into a contract for the delivery of two additional 741.7 series locomotives with a new client, involved with route maintenance and construction. CZ LOKO has 800 employees and generated revenues totalling CZK 2.2bn in 2016.
