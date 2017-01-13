Friday, 13 January 2017

Equa Bank's client base up 40% to 250,000

CIA News |
13 January 2017

Equa Bank’s client base in 2016 grew by 40% to 250,000. The bank’s services are used actively by three quarters of the clients. Clients are coming to Equa Bank primarily from traditional banks. One in six clients uses the Mobility Code and free transfer.