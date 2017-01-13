US ambassador to receive farewell song from Czechs
Prague, Jan 12 (CTK) - Followers of U.S. Ambassador to Prague Andrew Schapiro, who is likely to leave the post after Donald Trump becomes the new president, have prepared a farewell gift for him, a video with a song composed for him, the organiser of the event Good-Bye, Andrew Tomasz Peszynski, told CTK on Thursday.
"We think that Schapiro is an outstanding ambassador, popular with Czech society," said Peszynski, who often organises political events.
"This is why we have prepared an absolutely non-political event at which we want to record a video we will pass to him as a souvenir of Prague," he added.
On Saturday afternoon, Schapiro's followers will meet at Charles Bridge in Prague centre. They will sing together the song Goodbye Andrew.
Its Czech text says Schapiro is a nice fellow and it mentions the red trunks, a symbol of opposition to President Milos Zeman.
Members of the Ztohoven hoax group, disguised as chimney sweepers, hung out giant red boxer shorts on the roof of Prague Castle, the presidential seat, instead of the presidential flag on September 19, 2015, in protest against Zeman's behaviour in office.
The group cut the original presidential flag into more than 1000 pieces and distributed them among people.
Zeman several times sharply criticised Schapiro.
"We will see whether we will succeed. As we do not want to take any chances, we will also record the song Beer Barrel Polka and naturally the Czech national anthem as well," Peszynski said.
The improvised choir is to have tens of members.
"Maybe 50 to 60 people will come, but the number is not what really matters," Peszynski said.
Like about one-third of U.S. ambassadors, Schapiro is a political ambassador, having been directly named by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama on the basis of a personal relationship.
"If a new president comes, political ambassadors mostly resign and their posts are assumed by someone new," former Czech ambassador to the USA Alexandr Vondra has said.
The U.S. embassy has declined to say whether Schapiro has asked for an exception from the rule.
This morning, Schapiro met Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD), Schapiro has tweeted about the meeting.
They discussed the challenges and objectives shared by the Czech Republic and the USA and bilateral relations.
Diplomatic sources have said this was the last meeting before Schapiro's departure.
If Schapiro really leaves, the embassy will be headed by Deputy Chief of the Mission Kelly Adams-Smith until his successor takes up the post, the U.S. Department of State has said.
