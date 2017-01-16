HK ČR rejects sector and progressive corporate tax
The Czech Economic Chamber (HK ČR) rejects the introduction of a sector and progressive corporate tax. It is proposed by a study submitted at the plenary meeting of the Council of Economic and Social Agreement of the Czech Republic as one of the measures to prevent the outflow of profits from the Czech Republic. HK ČR President Vladimír Dlouhý said that the problem can be countered only by introducing motivational tools focused on reinvestments. He added that the investment environment in the Czech Republic can be made more attractive only by reducing the overall tax and administrative burden, simplifying the legal environment, strengthening legal certainties and improving infrastructure.
