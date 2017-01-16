Japanese film music author Hisaishi to perform in Prague
Prague, Jan 13 (CTK) - Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, who wrote music to the animated films Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke and others, will conduct a concert The World of Joe Hisaishi within the Film Music Prague 2017 festival on April 23, festival director Nikola Bojcev has told CTK.
"Joe Hisaishi is a phenomenon. This will be only a second concert he will give in Europe, that is why we have welcomed this opportunity," Bojcev said.
Hisaishi has created more than 100 soundtracks and albums since 1981, the most famous being his music to films by animator Hayaa Miyazaki, including Spirited Away, which won the Oscar Award for the best full-length animated film in 2003.
The concert will also present the Czech Praga Sinfonietta orchestra and a choir conducted by Miriam Nemcova. The soprano solo will be sang by Christina Johnson of Britain.
Scottish composer Craig Armstrong, Grammy and Golden Globe winner for the Moulin Rouge! musical, will give a concert, called A Story of Love, within the Prague festival on April 21.
The Czech Film Philharmonie will perform at the concert under the baton of Japanese conductor Chuhei Iwasaki.
A suite from the film Prometheus will be played in a world premiere at the concert. A part of the film music was composed by Harry Gregson-Williams.
The Film Music Prague festival annually brings untraditional Hollywood projects to Prague.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.87
USD 1 = CZK 25.35
PX
930.42 +0.16%
DAX 11629.18 +0.94%
N100 943.26 %
DOW 19885.73 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5574.12 +0.48%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.