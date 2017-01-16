LČR has completed forestry tender 2017+ worth CZK 3.4bn
Lesy České Republiky (LČR) has signed 45 contracts with partners successful in five-year forestry tender 2017+. They competed for planting and extraction activities and the sale of lumber in 48 contracts worth CZK 3.4bn. New tenders were called in three cases. The tender assessed 313 bids submitted by 36 companies. The most contracts were signed by companies PETRA, UNILES and PROGLES. PETRA won eight complex contracts and two extraction contracts, it will be active on 58,609 ha of forest. UNILES will work on 34,558 ha of forest and PROGLES on 31,386 ha.
