Mass in Esperanto to be celebrated in Prague once in three months
Prague, Jan 13 (CTK) - Divine services in Esperanto will be celebrated in Prague regularly, once in three months, in St Pankrac Church in the Pankrac neighbourhood, starting on January 18, Prague Archbishopric spokesman Ales Pistora told CTK on Friday.
Esperanto will extend the offer of divine services in some 20 foreign languages in the Czech capital.
Esperanto is the most widely spoken international constructed language in the world. The number of its users is estimated at two million in more than 120 countries, including hundreds of people in the Czech Republic.
One of the Czech Esperantists is also Cardinal Miloslav Vlk, a former Prague archbishop.
More than 40 foreign priests serve in the Prague diocese. Apart from Czechs, people can hear masses in English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Slovak, Polish, Vietnamese and Korean in Prague churches, Pistora said.
Besides, the communities of Albanians, Armenians and the Copts live in Prague.
The largest religious communities are the Slovak, Polish and German ones that have their own parishes in the Czech capital, Pistora said.
