Monday, 16 January 2017

Summary: Developers preparing retail and office projects

CIA News |
16 January 2017

In 2017 group CRESTYL wants to commence the construction of the third phase of offices DOCK IN. It is also completing a retail center in Jablonec nad Nisou and will complete project DOCK IN 2 with 8,000 m2, where it expects 100% occupancy at the end of the year. It will also commence construction of next phase DOCK IN 3. Trigema is preparing to build science-technology parks in Žalov and Buštěhrad. The project of ski resort Samota in Železná Ruda could advance into the construction phase. Real estate consulting company 108 AGENCY plans to invest into marketing, corporate development and hiring of new employees. It will focus on strengthening its position in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This is based on a survey by ČIANEWS.