Summary: Developers preparing retail and office projects
In 2017 group CRESTYL wants to commence the construction of the third phase of offices DOCK IN. It is also completing a retail center in Jablonec nad Nisou and will complete project DOCK IN 2 with 8,000 m2, where it expects 100% occupancy at the end of the year. It will also commence construction of next phase DOCK IN 3. Trigema is preparing to build science-technology parks in Žalov and Buštěhrad. The project of ski resort Samota in Železná Ruda could advance into the construction phase. Real estate consulting company 108 AGENCY plans to invest into marketing, corporate development and hiring of new employees. It will focus on strengthening its position in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. This is based on a survey by ČIANEWS.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.87
USD 1 = CZK 25.35
PX
930.42 +0.16%
DAX 11629.18 +0.94%
N100 943.26 %
DOW 19885.73 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5574.12 +0.48%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.