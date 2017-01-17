CPI Property Group buys 11 shopping centres
The CPI PROPERTY GROUP has bought 11 large shopping centres in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania. The company did not disclose the price. The acquisition is subject to the Czech and Hungarian antimonopoly offices. The Group will thus gain 265,000 m2 of leasable premises. The shopping centres in the Czech Republic are Olympia in Plzeň, Nisa in Liberec, along with the Zlatý Anděl administrative complex in Prague 5.
