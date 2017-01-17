Czechs give Israel 8.1 million for purchase of firefighters' tank
Prague, Jan 16 (CTK) - The Czech Interior Ministry will give Israel 8.1 million crowns for the purchase of a firefighters' large-capacity water tank and the government supported the gift on Monday.
Last November, Israel was afflicted by a wave of fires. Their number was put at 1773 and almost the whole country was hit.
About a half of the fires were set intentionally.
"Arson attacks, aimed to hit the country's infrastructure, were to provoke panic, absorb a big number of forces and means, and the last, but not least, cause big material damage," says the ministry's report for the government.
With providing the gift, the Interior Ministry wants to carry on the developing cooperation between the two countries.
It wants to give the gift to the Jewish National Fund, whose members are also the firefighters who were fighting the fires.
In connection with handing over the gift, the ministry will sing a cooperation memorandum with the fund.
