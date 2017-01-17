Dozens of people pray for Syria in Prague
Prague, Jan 16 (CTK) - Dozens of people prayed for peace in Syria and the war victims during a rally at Hradcany Square in Prague within the Candle for Aleppo IV event staged by the Czechs for Aleppo group on Monday.
The event accompanied the international march to Aleppo, which is now crossing the Czech Republic.
Speakers at the event blamed the conflict in Syria on President Bashar Assad and called for solidarity with the war-destroyed country.
The participants were also addressed by those taking part in the Civic March for Aleppo, aimed to draw attention to the extermination of the civilian population in Syria.
The marchers set out on their journey in Germany at the end of last year and they want to go as far as Syria.
In Prague, where the march arrived on Sunday, the group of several dozens of people grew into about 200.
The march will leave Prague at 10:00 on Tuesday and will continue via the Czech Republic to Vienna, where it is to arrive at the end of January.
From Austria, the marchers will continue in the direction opposite to the traditional route of migrants via Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece to Turkey.
Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, has become a symbol of the civilians' suffering in the current war. At the end of last year, it became the site of hard fighting between the Syrian military and the opposition, in which the military got control of the city.
