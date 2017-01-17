Gov't earmarks 3 billion for applied social science research
Prague, Jan 16 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will spend up to three billion crowns on applied social sciences and humanities research in the next six years within the Czech Technology Agency's ETA programme aimed to raise social sciences' innovation potential, which the cabinet approved on Monday.
The agency chairman, Petr Ocko, said the programme enables to react to the social challenges of the 21st century.
Of the total costs, 2.4 billion will be provided from the state budget.
The first public tenders will be launched in the first half of 2017 based on the ETA programme submitted by Pavel Belobradek (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL), deputy prime minister responsible for science and research.
Participation in the programme may be sought by projects focusing on the impacts of changes related to the fourth industrial revolution including new technologies, digitisation, cybernetics and virtual reality.
The society is undergoing big changes and it faces challenges in the areas of demography and migration. That is why the state needs really usable research results that will help solve the problems, Belobradek said.
In December, the cabinet approved the THETA programme of applied research in the energy sector, with the total of subsidies reaching up to 5.72 billion crowns in the next eight years.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.77
USD 1 = CZK 25.50
PX
927.14 -0.35%
DAX 11554.71 -0.64%
N100 936.01 %
DOW 19885.73 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5574.12 +0.48%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.