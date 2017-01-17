Nigerian arms dealer buys flats in Prague for 50 million
Prague Jan 16 (CTK) - Hima Aboubakar, a 43-year-old businessman from Niger, investigated on suspicion of overpriced arms purchases for the military in Nigeria, has invested more than 50 million crowns in real estate in Prague, the Seznam Zpravy server reported on Monday.
Nevertheless, Aboubakar was not among the accused last June when the AFP French news agency reported on the prosecution.
Aboubakar was negotiating about an arms supply for Africa at least once in Prague, the server writes.
Aboubakar has bought a penthouse for more than 36 million crowns and two smaller flats for 8 and 7.5 million in the Dock housing complex on Liben island in Prague, the server writes.
According to the contracts of purchase signed in Prague, he has a permanent residence in Niger's capital Niamey.
Aboubakar is executive director of the Societe D'Equipments Internationaux (SEI) firm trading in arms. Its main client is the Nigerian army that has been fighting Islamist terrorists from Boko Haram for more than seven years.
It surfaced at the beginning of last year that part of the money from Nigeria was sent to the accounts of private firms, however, no military materiel was supplied for it.
A former defence minister and a security adviser to the Nigerian president for security affairs were charged in the case. The Presidential Office wrote in a press release from March 24, 2016 that a committee for audit set by the Nigerian president recommended that a Nigerian anti-corruption unit investigate Aboubakar.
Aboubakar, who presents himself as a security adviser, told AFP that he welcomed the investigation since his firm only cared for the fate of Nigeria and was fighting terrorism, Seznam quotes him as saying.
The presidential commission has concluded that Nigeria earmarked 2.1 billion dollars for defence in 2007-2015. Out of this sum, the Nigerian air force paid 930.5 million to Aboubakar's SEI.
Nigeria signed ten contracts with SEI between January 2014 and February 2015. One of them, on the purchase of two used helicopters for almost 137 million dollars, was clearly overpriced. The supplied helicopters were unable to fly, while a new helicopter of the same type costs 30 million dollars.
Aboubakar's name also figures in a report by the Nigerian corruption unit in the case of bribing a former director of the Nigerian aviation operations.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.77
USD 1 = CZK 25.50
PX
927.14 -0.35%
DAX 11554.71 -0.64%
N100 936.01 %
DOW 19885.73 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5574.12 +0.48%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.