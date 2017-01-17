Rousseau's exhibition in Prague attracts record 57,000 people
Prague, Jan 16 (CTK) - The exhibition of French artist Henri Rousseau (1844-1910), which ended this weekend, was one of the most successful projects of the National Gallery's (NG) in Prague and in the whole country as it attracted a record number of 57,047 people.
The first exhibition of Rousseau ("Le Douanier") in the Czech Republic, prepared in cooperation wth the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, was opened on the NG's premises in the Kinsky Palace in Old Town Square last September.
It showed Rousseau's works face to face with the art of his contemporaries, friends and followers, such as Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, Paul Cezanne, Max Ernst as well as Czechs Emil Filla, Josef Capek, Toyen and Josef Sima.
The most popular exhibition in the Czech Republic last year was a large Czech-German project presenting King of Bohemia and Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV (1316-1378) and his era in the NG's Wallenstein Riding School on the occasion of his 700th birth anniversary. More than 92,000 people saw the exhibition until its end on September 25, 2016.
Its modified version is displayed in Nuremberg, Germany, until March 5.
However, such a high attendance is exceptional. The most successful NG exhibitions in 2015 attracted between 24,000 and 28,000 people.
The most visited event in 2015 was a display of artistic and historical items from Czech castles and chateaus staged in the Prague Castle's Riding School by the National Heritage Institute (NPU), which a total of 79,131 people saw.
More than 42,000 visited an exhibition of Czech surrealist artist Toyen (1902-1980) in the Kampa Museum in Prague in the same year.
However, all data on exhibition attendance last year are not available yet.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 30.77
USD 1 = CZK 25.50
PX
927.14 -0.35%
DAX 11554.71 -0.64%
N100 936.01 %
DOW 19885.73 -0.03%
NASDAQ 5574.12 +0.48%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.