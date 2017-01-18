Deputies outvote Senate on bill on budgetary responsibility
Prague, Jan 17 (CTK) - The Czech Chamber of Deputies outvoted on Tuesday a Senate veto and again passed a bill on budgetary responsibility rules, which introduces instruments against public budgets falling into debt and which the Senate says is unconstitutional in relation to municipalities.
Senators said previously they will turn to the Constitutional Court (US) if the deputies outvote the upper house.
They claimed that it is a regular, not constitutional bill, which interferes in the municipalities' constitutional right concerning their financial management.
The government coalition is likely to draw an amendment that will react to the municipalities' objections.
Last year, 63 out of 67 senators present, voted against the bill. On Tuesday, the bill was supported by 105 deputies, while at least 101 votes were needed to pass it.
According to the bill, the government and other offices will have to take remedial measures if the debt of public budgets crosses 55 percent of GDP.
The government would be obliged to present such draft state budgets that would lead to the long-term sustainable state of public finances, while municipalities and other institutions would have to have at least balanced budgets.
