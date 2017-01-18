Wednesday, 18 January 2017

DPD will invest CZK 500 in transport network

CIA News |
18 January 2017

Direct Parcel Distribution CZ (DPD) plans to invest nearly CZK 500m in the transport network development in next five years. The investment will cover the modernisation of current depots and the construction of new ones. The first one will be located in Nehvizdy and the company plans to complete it in the fall of 2017. New depots will be constructed also in Plzeň, Liberec, and Karlovy Vary.