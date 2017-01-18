Experts: Approach to Roma children at schools improving
Prague, Jan 17 (CTK) - The approach to the education of Romany children has been changing for the better, Lucie Kovacova, who organises a conference focusing on Romany inclusion, said during the event on Tuesday, and House of Ethnic Minorities director Jakub Stedron praised changes being made in the education system.
Hundreds of Romanies study at universities, Stedron said.
Kovacova said she hopes that the trend of positive changes will continue, also thanks to the recent pro-inclusion changes.
Since 2007, when the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg said Romany children had been unrightfully placed in "practical schools" for students with a slight mental disorder, the Czech Republic has been criticised by European bodies and NGOs for the alleged discrimination against Romany children at school.
Inclusion in education is the main issue on the agenda of the the two-day conference that started at Prague's City Hall on Tuesday. It is attended by more than 100 participants from nine European countries.
They discuss their experience with the education of Romanies and other issues linked to Romany integration.
Stedron said the education level of Romanies might be improved if they receive support still before they start their compulsory school attendance.
He said there must be more Romanies at secondary schools if the number of Romany university students is to increase. This in turn requires a quality elementary education.
Preparatory pre-school classes may help not only Romanies but also other disadvantaged children get ready for school attendance.
"Zero grade classes have been introduced for children with an education diability. They are largely meant for Romanies," Stedron said.
He said a system of support has been underway for 20 years.
"I think it has been positive. There are hundreds of Romanies at universities. We know it because they draw the scholarship designated for Romanies," he said.
Shortly after the fall of communism in late 1989, there were 15 Romanies at the most among the university students in the former Czechoslovakia, a country with 15 million inhabitants, Stedron said.
