Mortality rising in Czech Republic in 2015
Prague, Jan 17 (CTK) - Mortality rose after decades of its continuing fall in the Czech Republic in 2015 due to which life expectancy stagnated among men and it slightly decreased among women, daily Pravo wrote on Tuesday, quoting the figures from the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (UZIS).
In 2015, 111,200 deaths were recorded in the Czech Republic, which was 5,500 more than a year ago, Pravo writes.
The rise was quite steep and the figure rose to the highest value since 2003, it adds.
The roughly 5 percent increase was recorded not only in the total number of deaths, but also in the death rate per 100,000 inhabitants, the UZIS said.
In 2015, the life expectancy for men was 75,8 years, the same as a year ago, while that for women fell by 0.24 years to 81.4, it added.
The death rate diminished to the record low in 2014, when there were only 800 and 500 deaths of men and women per 100,000 population, respectively, Pravo writes,
Next year, the curve of the deaths rose again, Pravo writes, referring to the charts drawn up by the UZIS.
When it comes to the causes of death, the most significant rise occurred in the diseases of the respiratory system, which may be due to air pollution, Pravo writes, referring to a report compiled by the Environment Ministry.
On the other hand, the number of deaths from cancer slightly fell, but still this is the second most frequent cause of death, Pravo writes.
As before, the deaths from the diseases of the circulatory system were the absolutely most frequent cause of death in the Czech Republic in 2015, it adds.
They accounted for 42 percent and 50 percent of all deaths among men and women, respectively, Pravo writes.
In all, they caused almost 51,000 deaths, it adds.
Two years ago, cancer claimed 26,500 lives, accounting for 26.5 and 21.8 percent of deaths among men and women, respectively, Pravo writes.
Almost 7,500 Czechs died from respiratory problems in 2015, it adds.
External causes of death claimed the lives of 3,900 men and 1,900 women. The number of road accidents and suicides slightly decreased in both sexes on the year-on-year basis.
Only about 20 percent of Czechs died in their homes, Pravo writes.
"On the gender basis, it is typical for men to have a higher proportion of deaths in the streets or in a different public place, while women tend to die more often in a social institute," the UZIS said.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.14
USD 1 = CZK 25.29
PX
923.27 -0.42%
DAX 11540.00 -0.13%
N100 932.81 %
DOW 19826.77 -0.30%
NASDAQ 5538.73 -0.63%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.