Secondary schools to form Prague Student Parliament
Prague, Jan 17 (CTK) - A Prague Student Parliament consisting of representatives of secondary schools might start working as of the next school year and become a consulting body of the City Hall, Irena Ropkova, Prague councillor for education, has told CTK.
The City Hall representatives are negotiating about the new student body with the Czech association of secondary schools.
"We are preparing a memorandum with the association and I would like the Prague City Council to approve it by the end of February," Ropkova said.
Once the memorandum is approved, the rules for the student parliament's operation and lineup would be defined and the steps leading to its establishment would be taken, she said.
A Czech secondary school can establish its own parliament that regularly meets and has talks with the management about the operation of the school.
In their own parliaments, the individual secondary schools would elect their representatives to the Prague Student Parliament, which would meet at the City Hall building. The student representatives could provide information to the city officials and comment on various affairs. Issues such as bullying at schools might be talked about as well.
