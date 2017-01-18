Skanska Reality acquires seven hectares of plots in Malešice
Skanska Reality has acquired seven hectares of plots in Prague 10 – Malešice from developer DBD Group. The company would like to build a multi-phase project with seven or eight phases. Each phase will offer approximately 100 new apartments. According to general manager Naďa Ptáčková, the company invested hundreds of millions of Czech crowns in previous two years and plans further investments.
