Friday, 20 January 2017

Accolade invests CZK 1.7bn in industrial park in Cheb

CIA News |
19 January 2017

Group Accolade invested CZK 1.7bn in three buildings located in the Panattoni Park in Cheb in 2016. The company will likely complete a hall for Tchibo there in the first quarter of 2017. The company will use the hall for its e-shop. Other halls are leased by DHL and BWI. All three buildings covering over 100,000 m2 are fully occupied. The construction was financed with help of a loan in the amount of CZK 1.2bn provided by UniCredit Bank. According to Group Accolade CEO Milan Kratina, space for another building sized 85,000 m2 will be added if the company is able to complete the zone extension. The Cheb-based zone will offer premises in the value of CZK 3bn.