Accolade invests CZK 1.7bn in industrial park in Cheb
Group Accolade invested CZK 1.7bn in three buildings located in the Panattoni Park in Cheb in 2016. The company will likely complete a hall for Tchibo there in the first quarter of 2017. The company will use the hall for its e-shop. Other halls are leased by DHL and BWI. All three buildings covering over 100,000 m2 are fully occupied. The construction was financed with help of a loan in the amount of CZK 1.2bn provided by UniCredit Bank. According to Group Accolade CEO Milan Kratina, space for another building sized 85,000 m2 will be added if the company is able to complete the zone extension. The Cheb-based zone will offer premises in the value of CZK 3bn.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.11
USD 1 = CZK 25.34
PX
925.93 +0.29%
DAX 11599.39 +0.51%
N100 933.50 %
DOW 19804.72 -0.11%
NASDAQ 5555.65 +0.31%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.