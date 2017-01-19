Friday, 20 January 2017

Berdych to skip Davis Cup match against Australia

ČTK |
19 January 2017

Melbourne, Jan 18 (CTK) - The best Czech tennis player, Tomas Berdych, will not take part in the first round of the Davis Cup against Australia, Berdych told journalists after he won a match in the second round of the Australian Open tournament on Wednesday.

Before Berdych, Adam Pavlasek and Lukas Rosol excused themselves from the Davis Cup match on Tuesday.

The Davis Cup first round match will take place in Melbourne on February 3-5.

Due to the changes, the team to be nominated is likely to include experienced players Radek Stepanek, Jiri Vesely and perhaps also Jan Satral or Zdenek Kolar.

The team's captain, Jaroslav Navratil, said he would announce the roster next Wednesday.

