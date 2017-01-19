CBRE: Real estate investments exceeded CZK 100bn
Investments into real estate in the Czech Republic totalled over CZK 100bn in 2016. There were totally 67 transactions. The market was dominated by investments into office properties (43%). They were followed by industrial investments (28%) and retail (17%). The majority of the office transaction was registered in Prague (97%). This stems from the data made public by CBRE. The company predicts that investments will exceed CZK 90bn in 2017 again and will again be dominated by the retail sector.
