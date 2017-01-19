Czech man detained in Thailand on suspicion of spreading HIV
Prague, Jan 18 (CTK) - The Czech Justice Ministry will be considering seeking the extradition of Zdenek Pfeifer, who is charged on suspicion of spreading HIV virus knowingly and was detained on Phuket island in Thailand, ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova told CTK on Wednesday.
Pfeifer has allegedly infected at least another three men.
The Czech Republic and Thailand have no bilateral agreement on extradition for prosecution. It would have to apply for Pfeifer's extradition on the basis of "reciprocity," which means to assure Bangkok that Prague would proceed in the same way in similar cases.
"We have information on the stay and detention of Zdenek Pfeifer in Thailand from the media only. If the information is confirmed via police cooperation, the Justice Ministry will be considering filing a request for his extradition from Thailand. However, it is too early to say which particular steps will be taken," Schejbalova said.
The Czech Republic and Thailand have only signed an agreement of extradition of convicts to serve prison sentences in their homeland. This could be applied if Pfeifer were convicted in Thailand and asked for serving his sentence in the Czech Republic.
The Thai authorities started searching for Pfeifer, 49, after an Interpol warning. He allegedly stayed on Phuket on the basis of a tourist visa that expired in 2015.
The Czech police have been searching for him for several months. They proposed his charges last September.
Pfeifer learnt he was HIV positive in September 2013. Despite that he did not tell his sexual partners about it.
The police found out that he had sex with at least 23 men. They questioned more than 1000 people from the whole Czech Republic. Many of them contacted the police after a media call.
The police are convinced that the number of victims was much higher.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.11
USD 1 = CZK 25.34
PX
925.93 +0.29%
DAX 11599.39 +0.51%
N100 933.50 %
DOW 19804.72 -0.11%
NASDAQ 5555.65 +0.31%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.