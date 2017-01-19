Telička elected one of European Parliament deputy chairs
Strasbourg, Jan 18 (CTK special correspondent) - The European Parliament elected Czech MEP Pavel Telicka (ANO) to the post of one of its 14 deputy chairpersons at its plenary session on Wednesday.
Italian Antonio Tajani was elected the new EP chairman for the next two years and a half.
In the previous term, the Czech Republic did not have any representative among EP deputy chairpersons.
Previously, the post was held by Miroslav Ouzky (Civic Democratic Party, ODS; 2004-2007), Libor Roucek (Social Democrats, CSSD; 2009-2012) and Oldrich Vlasak (ODS; 2012-2014).
The deputy chairpersons are members of the EP board. If its chairperson is absent, they manage the plenary sessions and the chairperson can entrust them with some duties, tasks and powers.
A trained lawyer, Telicka, 51, has been an MEP since 2014. Before it, he was a partner of the consultancy firm Bxl-Consulting for ten years.
Between 2003 and 2004, he was the Czech Republic's ambassador to the EU and from May to November 2004, he was a European commissioner.
Telicka is a deputy chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).
Since the 1990s, he was the negotiator preparing the Czech Republic's EU entry.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.11
USD 1 = CZK 25.34
PX
925.93 +0.29%
DAX 11599.39 +0.51%
N100 933.50 %
DOW 19804.72 -0.11%
NASDAQ 5555.65 +0.31%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.