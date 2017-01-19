Friday, 20 January 2017

Telička elected one of European Parliament deputy chairs

ČTK |
19 January 2017

Strasbourg, Jan 18 (CTK special correspondent) - The European Parliament elected Czech MEP Pavel Telicka (ANO) to the post of one of its 14 deputy chairpersons at its plenary session on Wednesday.

Italian Antonio Tajani was elected the new EP chairman for the next two years and a half.

In the previous term, the Czech Republic did not have any representative among EP deputy chairpersons.

Previously, the post was held by Miroslav Ouzky (Civic Democratic Party, ODS; 2004-2007), Libor Roucek (Social Democrats, CSSD; 2009-2012) and Oldrich Vlasak (ODS; 2012-2014).

The deputy chairpersons are members of the EP board. If its chairperson is absent, they manage the plenary sessions and the chairperson can entrust them with some duties, tasks and powers.

A trained lawyer, Telicka, 51, has been an MEP since 2014. Before it, he was a partner of the consultancy firm Bxl-Consulting for ten years.

Between 2003 and 2004, he was the Czech Republic's ambassador to the EU and from May to November 2004, he was a European commissioner.

Telicka is a deputy chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

Since the 1990s, he was the negotiator preparing the Czech Republic's EU entry.

