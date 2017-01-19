Friday, 20 January 2017

UniCredit and EIF will provide innovative SMEs with EUR 160m

CIA News |
19 January 2017

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and the group UniCredit will provide EUR 160m to innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in eight countries. The general contract makes it possible for UniCredit to offer additional financing via its banks to companies on markets in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, and Serbia.