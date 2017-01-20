FinMin: Tax Admin registered 100% increase in revenues with EET
Totally 43,000 taxpayers have so far participated in the electronic revenue registration (EET) system and sent totally 119 million bills. The Ministry of Finance informed on January 19, 2017, that the Tax Administration registered 100% increase in revenues reported by firms participating in EET by 100% in December 2016. Wholesale and retail entrepreneurs will join the system from March 1, 2017. As of January 16, 2017, ca. 20,000 out of 250,000 entrepreneurs in this category collected their authentication data.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.22
USD 1 = CZK 25.33
PX
928.71 +0.30%
DAX 11596.89 -0.02%
N100 933.49 %
DOW 19732.40 -0.37%
NASDAQ 5540.08 -0.28%
What's up Prague - WUPP#5
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague #5 (16.01.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.