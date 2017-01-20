Friday, 20 January 2017

FinMin: Tax Admin registered 100% increase in revenues with EET

CIA News |
20 January 2017

Totally 43,000 taxpayers have so far participated in the electronic revenue registration (EET) system and sent totally 119 million bills. The Ministry of Finance informed on January 19, 2017, that the Tax Administration registered 100% increase in revenues reported by firms participating in EET by 100% in December 2016. Wholesale and retail entrepreneurs will join the system from March 1, 2017. As of January 16, 2017, ca. 20,000 out of 250,000 entrepreneurs in this category collected their authentication data.