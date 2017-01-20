Oracle announces acquisition of Apiary
The software company Oracle announced the signing of a contract on acquisition of Apiary on January 19, 2017. Apiary, an originally Czech start-up, has created and provides an environment and tools for the development of an application programme interface (API), which is mainly used in the environment of modern cloud applications.
