Tuesday, 24 January 2017

C&W: AEW sold Smíchov Gate to company REDSIDE

CIA News |
23 January 2017

AEW sold in the name of one of its managed funds office building Smíchov Gate in Prague’s Anděl. The new owner is REDSIDE, the Czech manager of open mutual fund NOVA Real Estate (SICAV). This was reported by consulting company Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), which brokered the sale. AEW proceeded with the sale as the fun’s lifespan ended. Smíchov Gate tenants include HOCHTIEF CZ, BNP Paribas Cardif Pojišťovna and transporter TNT Express Worldwide.

Source: www.cianews.cz