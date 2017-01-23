Czech film comedy wins main prize at festival in India
Prague, Jan 20 (CTK) - Petr Zelenka's Czech film comedy Lost in Munich (Ztraceni v Mnichove) has won the best film prize at the Puna International Film Festival in India, film producer David Ondricek told CTK Friday, adding the jury praised it as an unusual, funy and crazy view of a tragic chapter in Czech history.
"Zelenka has shot an original, witty and clever film whose central issue and original form meet with a good response also from the foreign audiences. It met with an extraordinary acclaim at the London film festival and it was shortlisted for the European Film Awards," Ondricek said.
The film, made in 2015, has been screened at more than 15 festivals all over the world so far, including in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland and Russia, he said.
Lost in Munich is a combination of political satire, fiction and a film about a film.
One of its protagonists is a parrot which used to be owned by Edouard Daladier, former French prime minister in the late 1930s and one of the four signatories of the Munich Agreement that bound Czechoslovakia to cede its border regions to Hitler's Germany in 1938.
The parrot, aged 90 now, was kidnapped by a Czech journalist, who triggers an international political scandal based on the bird's controversial quotations of the late Daladier.
The film won several prestigious film awards at home. Czech film representatives nominated it for an Oscar in the non-English-language film category this year, but it was not shortlisted for the main competition.
