Tuesday, 24 January 2017

IndustryMin: ČR will commence talks with suppliers of nuclear sources

CIA News |
23 January 2017

In the fourth week of 2017 the Czech Republic should commence bilateral talks with potential suppliers for the completion of nuclear sources. Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mládek (ČSSD) stated after a meeting of the Permanent Committee for Nuclear Energy on January 19, 2017 that the basic points of further talks are the length of approval proceedings, the process for the selection of a supplier, the investor model and financing. Given the length of current approval processes the new block in Dukovany could commence operations in 2019 but suspended blocks must be replaced in 2035 to 2037. The committee has therefore adopted a resolution that gives key ministries a mandate to develop nuclear energy by the necessary deadlines.

Source: www.cianews.cz