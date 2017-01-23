ČR should negotiate over Brexit on its own, interior minister says
Prague, Jan 22 (CTK) - The Czech Republic should conduct its talks on Brexit with Britain independently, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) told the public broadcaster Czech Television (CT) yesterday.
The Czech government should not wait for what the EU will do because this may take too much time, Chovanec said.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain would start the process of its withdrawal from the EU this March.
This will be followed by two years of negotiations during which new relations with the EU will be created.
Chovanec said Britain should realise that many people from the EU, including the Czech Republic, were employed in it.
They should receive information and the rules of how the country will work after it leaves the EU structures as soon as possible, he added.
In this respect, the Czech Republic should act independently, not wait for the rest of Europe, Chovanec said.
"We may never see the end of the talks or this would only happen after a very long time," Chovanec said.
He said it was not yet clear whether the pact with Britain would be joint or independent.
"Now we must protect Czech citizens' interests," Chovanec said.
Chovanec said he hoped the visas would not be imposed.
"Britain must not think that if it limits the access to Europeans that the same for it will not follow," Chovanec said.
