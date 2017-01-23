Mach re-elected Czech Free Citizens Party leader
Prague, Jan 22 (CTK) - Czech MEP Petr Mach defended the post of leader of the Free Citizens Party (SSO) yesterday as he received 301 out of the 487 votes in an online vote, party spokesman Martin Rumler told journalists yesterday.
Roughly one-half of the party members took part in the vote.
Mach had two challengers. Economist Martin Panek received 128 votes and educational expert Irena Steinhauserova 58 votes.
In December, Mach, 41, resigned over disputes concerning the party's further focus.
The dispute was about the idea whether the Czech Republic's leaving the EU should be the party's sole election topic. Mach did not support the proposal.
Mach said the party members had made it quite clear that they want the SSO to insist on its vision of a liberal state with low taxes and a vision of a sovereign Czech Republic.
"The Free will offer a major tax cut, an EU membership referendum and freedom for everyone to live their one's own lives," Mach said.
The SSO was founded mostly by dissidents from the center-right Civic Democratic Party (ODS) in February 2009.
It has never been elected to the Chamber of Deputies, but in the 2014 election to the European Parliament, it received one seat.
The party is eurosceptical and it insists on a referendum on whether to accept the euro, which it rejects.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.20
USD 1 = CZK 25.41
PX
928.53 -0.02%
DAX 11630.13 +0.29%
N100 935.25 %
DOW 19827.25 +0.48%
NASDAQ 5555.33 +0.28%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.