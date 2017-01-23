New Czech classical music award given to first three laureates
Prague, Jan 21 (CTK) - Czech cembalo player Zuzana Ruzickova, Czech horn player Katerina Javurkova and British orchestra conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner became the first holders of the new Classic Prague Awards Saturday.
Ruzickova, 90, a Holocaust survivor, received the crystal trophy for her life-long contribution to music.
Javurkova won the category talent of the year and Gardiner was awarded for his promotion of Czech music abroad.
The first prize carries a crystal trophy along with the financial reward of 100,000 crowns.
The laureates were selected by a professional jury comprised of classical music personalities. These were violinist Vaclav Hudecek, soprano Gabriela Benackova, composer Ondrej Soukup, clarinetist and teacher Jiri Hlavac and piano player and teacher Ivan Klansky.
The prize was founded by the company Voice of Prague and former culture Minister Jiri Besser. He has already handed the prize to Gardiner.
In the past, Sir Gardiner conducted the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.
($1 = 25.414 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.20
USD 1 = CZK 25.41
PX
928.53 -0.02%
DAX 11630.13 +0.29%
N100 935.25 %
DOW 19827.25 +0.48%
NASDAQ 5555.33 +0.28%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.