PGRLF has approved 11,500 applications and paid out CZK 1.56bn
The Agriculture and Forestry Support and Guarantee Fund (PGRLF) received more than 14,500 applications for use of its programs in 2016. It approved more than 11,500 applications and paid out a total of CZK 1.560bn, up from CZK 935m in 2015.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.20
USD 1 = CZK 25.41
PX
928.53 -0.02%
DAX 11630.13 +0.29%
N100 935.25 %
DOW 19827.25 +0.48%
NASDAQ 5555.33 +0.28%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.