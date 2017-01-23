Tuesday, 24 January 2017

PGRLF has approved 11,500 applications and paid out CZK 1.56bn

23 January 2017

The Agriculture and Forestry Support and Guarantee Fund (PGRLF) received more than 14,500 applications for use of its programs in 2016. It approved more than 11,500 applications and paid out a total of CZK 1.560bn, up from CZK 935m in 2015.

