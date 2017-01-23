Police evacuate ski resort over bomb threat
Jesenik, North Moravia, Jan 22 (CTK) - The Czech police evacuated about 300 people from the ski resort in Ostruzna over an anonymous call saying bombs were planted there this morning, but none was eventually found, police spokeswoman Irena Urbankova has told journalists.
The police search lasted between early in the morning and 14:00 CET, Urbankova said.
They had to check several kilometres of downhill courses and a number of buildings, she added.
"The police action included 25 policemen, including a dog handler with specially trained sniffer dogs who are able to find explosives, ten firefighters and two members of the Mountain Rescue Service," Urbankova said.
The people also had to leave the chalets and other establishments in the resort, Urbankova said.
"Briefly after 8:00, the police received an anonymous call saying that an unspecified number of bombs were planted in an unspecified place in the ski resort Ostruzna," Urbankova said.
