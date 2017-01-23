Two Czech regions nominate Babiš for re-election
Ostrava, North Moravia, Jan 21 (CTK) - The congresses of the ANO movement in the Moravia-Silesia and Zlin regions nominated Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis, its leader, and ANO first deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek for re-election yesterday.
The two congresses followed the decisions of other ANO regional branches made earlier this month.
The congress in Moravia-Silesia proposed Ostrava Deputy Mayor Radim Babinec for the movement's deputy chairman.
The Zlin congress of ANO also nominated Babis and Faltynek, but it proposed Environment Minister Richard Brabec and Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky for deputy chairmen of the movement.
The national, election congress of ANO will be held in Prague on October 25-26.
Later yesterday, the Prague congress of ANO also nominated Babis for the leader of the movement and Jaroslav Faltynek for its first deputy chairman.
It also proposed Stropnicky, head of the ANO branch in Prague, for the movement's deputy chairman.
ANO scored a landslide success in the regional elections last autumn, which it won before its coalition partner, the Social Democrats.
According to the latest polls, it would easily win the general election that will be held this autumn.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.20
USD 1 = CZK 25.41
PX
928.53 -0.02%
DAX 11630.13 +0.29%
N100 935.25 %
DOW 19827.25 +0.48%
NASDAQ 5555.33 +0.28%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.