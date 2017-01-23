Zeman and wife host charity ball at Prague Castle
Prague, Jan 20 (CTK) - A dinner with the Czech presidential pair, a trip to London or Paris, a wild boar from the Lany game preserve or tickets to a concert of Karel Gott were the prices the guests to a charity ball President Milos Zeman and his wife Ivana hosted at Prague Castle tonight could gain.
The ticket to the ball in the Spanish Hall of Prague Castle some incumbent ministers.
An invitation was sent to 500 people. Opening the ball, Zeman apologised to those whose interest could not be accommodated.
"We had to reject more than 100 for the simple reason that they wanted to by a ticket too late and the Castle is not inflatable," Zeman said.
The ball was attended by the interior and health ministers Milan Chovanec and Miloslav Ludvik (both Social Democrats, CSSD), respectively, Regional Development Minister Karla Slechtova (for ANO), the finance and defence ministers, Andrej Babis and Martin Stropnicky (both ANO), respectively, and Police President Tomas Tuhy.
Other guests included Czech Football Association head Miroslav Pelta, Presidential Office head Vratislav Mynar, Zeman's adviser Martin Nejedly, South Bohemia governor Jiri Zimola and former Central Bohemia governor Milos Petera (both CSSD).
This was the third charity ball hosted by the presidential couple, who traditionally danced Johann Strauss's waltz By the beautiful blue Danube.
Zeman also danced with Slechtova and the wife of the defence minister, Veronika Stropnicka.
The ball proceeds, minus the costs, will go to the Zemans' foundation funds. Zeman's helps the Fund of Endangered Children and his wife's supports seniors and children's homes.
Last year, the ball yielded 2.2 million crowns.
($1=25.329 crowns)
