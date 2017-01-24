Wednesday, 25 January 2017

AB InBev invests USD 15m into Samson brewery

24 January 2017

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) group continues with the modernisation of Samson brewery in České Budějovice. The investment into the new machine room, fermenting tanks, filtering tanks, warehouses, pasteurisation gear or cleaning and hygienic station totals USD 15M. The spokesperson for AB InBev, Kathleen Van Boxelaer, has told ČIANES that the group will continue to invest into the brewery in the next two years as part of the biggest upgrade in more than 20 years.

