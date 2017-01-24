All ANO regional branches backing Babiš as leader
Prague, Jan 23 (CTK) - All 14 regional congresses of the Czech ANO movement, a member of the three-party coalition government, have nominated Finance Minister Andrej Babis for the post of party leader again, ANO spokeswoman Lucie Kubovicova told journalists yesterday.
The post of ANO first deputy chairperson will be contested by Jaroslav Faltynek, who now heads the ANO deputy group and who gained 12 nominations, Central Bohemia regional governor Jaroslava Pokorna Jermanova with two nominations and Brno Mayor Petr Vokral with one, Kubovicova said.
The ANO national congress is scheduled in Prague for February 25-26.
Nominations for other posts of ANO deputy chairpersons were also gained by Environment Minister Richard Brabec, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky, Chamber of Deputies member Jan Volny, former deputy interior minister Jana Vildumetzova, Ostrava Mayor Radim Babinec and current ANO deputy chairwoman Radka Maxova.
ANO has the biggest poll ratings of all parties, thanks to which it is standing a fairly good chance of winning the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies.
