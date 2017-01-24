CCP acquires historic building in Prague for CZK 500m
Developer Coast Capital Partners (CCP) has acquired U Červené Lišky historic building on Prague’s Old Town Square. The acquisition of the building, sized ca. 2,000 m2, cost almost CZK 500m. CCP plans to invest several hundreds of millions of korunas into the property’s reconstruction. The renovation will commence later this year, in cooperation with the conservationists. CCP has so far carried out three residential projects in Prague, with four more under construction.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.29
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
930.13 +0.36%
DAX 11594.94 +0.43%
N100 931.45 %
DOW 19912.71 +0.57%
NASDAQ 5600.96 +0.86%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.