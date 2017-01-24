Wednesday, 25 January 2017

CCP acquires historic building in Prague for CZK 500m

CIA News |
24 January 2017

Developer Coast Capital Partners (CCP) has acquired U Červené Lišky historic building on Prague’s Old Town Square. The acquisition of the building, sized ca. 2,000 m2, cost almost CZK 500m. CCP plans to invest several hundreds of millions of korunas into the property’s reconstruction. The renovation will commence later this year, in cooperation with the conservationists. CCP has so far carried out three residential projects in Prague, with four more under construction.

Source: www.cianews.cz