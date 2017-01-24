Czech, Slovenian PMs talk about renewal of port of Koper
Prague, Jan 23 (CTK) - Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, Bohuslav Sobotka and Miro Cerar, talked about the modernisation of the Slovenian port of Koper, which might open new opportunities for Czech exporters, Sobotka said after their meeting yesterday.
Cerar said Slovenia would appreciate any Czech support.
If the railway network in Slovenia was modernised, Czech firms could use the potential of Koper, the only Slovenian port, much more than now, Sobotka said.
The Czech Republic is highly interested in this modernisation, he said.
Czech companies participate in the development of the Slovenian railways even now. It is not clear yet whether they would be involved in the reconstruction of the Adriatic port, Sobotka said.
Slovenia would provide detailed information on the plan to make the port more attractive to the Czech Republic, which would assess the opportunities.
Sobotka and Cerar talked about closer cooperation in the application of digital technology in automotive industry and in exchange of knowledge in support of science and research.
They also said they are interested in the maintenance of the European single market and they oppose the introduction of trade barriers within the EU and in relation to other countries.
Cerar said both countries were seeking the UNESCO-listing of buildings designed by Slovenian architect Joze Plecnik.
Apart from Ljubljana, Plecnik worked in Vienna, Belgrade and Prague, including the Prague Castle, which is the seat of Czech presidents. His 69th death anniversary is celebrated this year.
Sobotka said Plecnik's work connected Slovenia and the Czech Republic.
Cerar is the first Slovenian prime minister to visit the Czech Republic after 17 years. His programme in Prague includes meetings with President Milos Zeman and Senate speaker Milan Stech.
kva/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.29
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
930.13 +0.36%
DAX 11594.94 +0.43%
N100 931.45 %
DOW 19912.71 +0.57%
NASDAQ 5600.96 +0.86%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.