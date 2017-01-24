Wednesday, 25 January 2017

M. Jurečka: ZEMĚ program to allocate CZK 3.6bn

24 January 2017

Ministry of Agriculture’s applied research program will divide CZK 3.6bn in the 2017-2025 ZEMĚ program, incl. CZK 3.5bn from the state budget. This was stated by Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurečka (KDU-ČSL) at the ministry’s press conference on January 23, 2017. The ministry’s successes in 2016 include e.g. green diesel also for animal production, investments into food production, Krušné Hory mountains renewal programs, support for small water reservoirs, support for rural cultural heritage maintenance and savings in administration and information technologies.

