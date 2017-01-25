108 AGENCY completes transactions related with areas in VGP Park
108 AGENCY completed two transactions in a newly constructed VGP Park in Èeský Újezd at the end of 2016. The new rental contracts represent storage area of 10,341 m2. They include the beginning of the construction of a distribution hall covering 7,588 m2 for an international logistics company and the handover of premises in an independent hall covering 3,000 m2 to FIA ProTeam.
Source: www.cianews.cz
