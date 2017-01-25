Industry Min and EIF to support investments into Czech start-ups
Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mládek (ÈSSD) has signed an agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF) on the opening of a venture capital fund. The agreement will ensure the implementation of first part of the funding from the Venture Capital programme of the Business and Innovations for Competitiveness Operational Programme, focusing on support for investments into Czech start-ups. The ministry has allocated EUR 40m for the project from European structural funds and will add EUR 10m from EIF and additional funds from private investors.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.29
USD 1 = CZK 25.14
PX
930.13 +0.36%
DAX 11594.94 +0.43%
N100 931.45 %
DOW 19912.71 +0.57%
NASDAQ 5600.96 +0.86%
What's up Prague - WUPP#6
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #6 (23.01.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.