Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Industry Min and EIF to support investments into Czech start-ups

Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Mládek (ÈSSD) has signed an agreement with the European Investment Fund (EIF) on the opening of a venture capital fund. The agreement will ensure the implementation of first part of the funding from the Venture Capital programme of the Business and Innovations for Competitiveness Operational Programme, focusing on support for investments into Czech start-ups. The ministry has allocated EUR 40m for the project from European structural funds and will add EUR 10m from EIF and additional funds from private investors.

